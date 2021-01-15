Wells Fargo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 31.18% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $17,925,000,000 declined by 9.74% year over year, which missed the estimate of $18,130,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.74

52-week low: $20.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.45%

Company Description

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into three segments for reporting purposes: community banking; wholesale banking; and wealth and investment management. The community banking segment serves consumers and small businesses with products including deposit accounts, credit and debit cards, and student, mortgage, and home equity loans. Wholesale banking includes corporate and commercial real estate lending, asset-based lending and trade financing, merchant services, and capital markets businesses. Wealth and investment management includes advisory, brokerage, retirement, and trust services. The bulk of Wells' lending takes place in the U.S.