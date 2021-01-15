Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings
Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 19.46% over the past year to $3.07, which beat the estimate of $2.62.
Revenue of $30,161,000,000 higher by 3.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,700,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 15, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417759&tp_key=fe0756758b
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $141.66
52-week low: $76.91
Price action over last quarter: Up 40.24%
Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.
