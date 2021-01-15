Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.46% over the past year to $3.07, which beat the estimate of $2.62.

Revenue of $30,161,000,000 higher by 3.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,700,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 15, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417759&tp_key=fe0756758b

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $141.66

52-week low: $76.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.24%

Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Plan
5 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2021
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In JPMorgan Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Earnings Preview for JPMorgan Chase
Brighter Horizons? Big Banks Still Struggling As Q4 Earnings Approach, But Calmer Waters Seen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com