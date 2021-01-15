Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.46% over the past year to $3.07, which beat the estimate of $2.62.

Revenue of $30,161,000,000 higher by 3.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,700,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 15, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417759&tp_key=fe0756758b

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $141.66

52-week low: $76.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.24%

Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.