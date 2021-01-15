Market Overview

PNC Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) decreased 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.76% over the past year to $3.26, which beat the estimate of $2.61.

Revenue of $4,208,000,000 decreased by 8.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,140,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PNC Financial Services Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 15, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/atnk3uqs

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $162.74

52-week low: $79.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.32%

Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,300 branches in 21 states and the District of Columbia and is the seventh- largest U.S. bank by assets.

 

