5 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $28.45 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.1% to $141.23 in after-hours trading.

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Progress Software shares dropped 3.1% to $47.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.33 per share on revenue of $16.68 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.2% to $69.12 in after-hours trading.

