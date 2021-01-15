Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 4:37am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $28.45 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.1% to $141.23 in after-hours trading.
  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Progress Software shares dropped 3.1% to $47.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.33 per share on revenue of $16.68 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.2% to $69.12 in after-hours trading.

  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) pre-announced results for its fourth quarter on Thursday, with operating profit rising 26% year-over-year to €2.65 billion. However, revenue dropped 6% to 7.54 billion euros. The company said it expects FY21 non-IFRS cloud revenue of €9.1 billion to €9.5 billion. SAP shares gained 2.6% to $129.31 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $18.11 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.4% to $34.90 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

