Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $16.71 billion.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $28.70 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.