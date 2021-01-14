Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Peloton Interactive

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 12:06pm
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) posted a 23.44% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 24.84% over the previous quarter to $757.90 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Peloton Interactive is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Peloton Interactive reached earnings of $90.00 million and sales of $607.10 million in Q4.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Peloton Interactive's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Peloton Interactive posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Peloton Interactive's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Peloton Interactive reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.2/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.11/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

