Delta Air Lines: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 248.82% year over year to ($2.53), which missed the estimate of ($2.51).

Revenue of $3,973,000,000 declined by 65.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,600,000,000.

Outlook

Delta Air Lines said it expects Q1 sales to decrease by 60% to 65% year-over-year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dal/mediaframe/42546/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $62.48

52-week low: $17.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.09%

Company Description

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flyer miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

