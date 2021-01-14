Market Overview

First Republic Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021
Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.11% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $1,080,000,000 up by 23.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,020,000,000.

Guidance

First Republic Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1416496&tp_key=4c76938144

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $164.92

Company's 52-week low was at $70.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.11%

Company Description

First Republic Bank is engaged in providing personalized, relationship-based services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services. The group operates its business through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The principal business activities of the Commercial Banking segment are attracting funds from the general public, originating loans and investing in investment securities. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, the Bank's mutual fund activities through third-party providers; the brokerage activities of FRSC; and the Bank's foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the U.S.

 

