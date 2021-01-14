Market Overview

Recap: BlackRock Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.06% year over year to $10.18, which beat the estimate of $9.14.

Revenue of $4,478,000,000 up by 12.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,300,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.blackrock.com%2F&eventid=2945763&sessionid=1&key=6A482B97B36DDFBE772D9277F24B3209&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $788.00

52-week low: $323.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.86%

Company Profile

BlackRock is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with $7.808 trillion in AUM at the end of September 2020. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 48% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 33% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset class, 8% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for close to 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.

 

