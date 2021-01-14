Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 4:41am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report a quarterly loss at $2.50 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 0.4% to $40.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) one-shot Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to be safe and also generate a promising immune response in its Phase 1-2 trial. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 1.2% to $159.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) to have earned 0.94 per share on revenue of $12.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Taiwan Semiconductor shares gained 0.7% to $120.07 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) reported strong preliminary result for the second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 sales of $178.8 million and adjusted earnings of $0.67 to $0.69 per share. Ethan Allen shares jumped 9.4% to $24.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to report quarterly earnings at $9.08 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion before the opening bell. BlackRock shares gained 0.9% to $787.01 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLK + DAL)

Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2021
Earnings Outlook for BlackRock
Earnings Preview for Delta Air Lines
Energy, Financials Leading The Sector Battle This Week While Tech Takes Back Seat
33 Blue Chip Companies That Are Suspending Campaign Donations After Capitol Insurrection
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com