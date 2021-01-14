5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report a quarterly loss at $2.50 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 0.4% to $40.59 in after-hours trading.

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) one-shot Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to be safe and also generate a promising immune response in its Phase 1-2 trial. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 1.2% to $159.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) to have earned 0.94 per share on revenue of $12.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Taiwan Semiconductor shares gained 0.7% to $120.07 in after-hours trading.

