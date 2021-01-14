Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $12.91 billion.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.51 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.14 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $128.01 million.