Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Dell Technologies

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $1.13 billion. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 3.28% to $23.52 billion during Q3. Dell Technologies reached earnings of $1.14 billion and sales of $22.77 billion in Q2.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Dell Technologies posted an ROCE of 0.17%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Dell Technologies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Dell Technologies reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.03/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.4/share.

 

Related Articles (DELL)

Google, Microsoft, Dell Join Facebook In Legal Fight Against Israeli Surveillance Firm NSO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Amazon, DocuSign, Morgan Stanley, And More — UBS' Conviction Picks For 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com