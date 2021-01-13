Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) - P/E: 9.35 Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) - P/E: 2.65 Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 5.34 Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) - P/E: 8.29 Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) - P/E: 5.36

This quarter, Air Lease experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.71 in Q2 and is now 1.47. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.09%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 2.18% last quarter.

Fly Leasing's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.26, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.32. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.74%, which has increased by 0.84% from 6.9% last quarter.

Danaos's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.91, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.71. Danaos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Mesa Air Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.1 in Q3 and is now 0.32. Mesa Air Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Worthington Industries saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.64 in Q1 to 0.95 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.75% from 2.65% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.