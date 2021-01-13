Infosys: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) rose 4.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.33% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $3,516,000,000 up by 8.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,380,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $13,355,000,000 and $13,419,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://in.conductorweb.com/ConferenceServer/login.html

Technicals

52-week high: $18.94

52-week low: $6.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.80%

Company Overview

Infosys is a leading global IT services provider, with nearly 250,000 employees. Based in Bangalore, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive 60% of its revenue from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services and cloud infrastructure services, and business process outsourcing as a service (BPaaS).