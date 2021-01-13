Recap: IHS Markit Q4 Earnings

Shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.77% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $1,107,000,000 decreased by 1.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

IHS Markit hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4k6rzkh

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $101.45

52-week low: $44.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.62%

Company Overview

IHS Markit is a leading provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across a wide variety of industries. Financial markets accounted for 39% of fiscal 2019 revenue, transportation 28%, resources (energy and chemicals) 21%, and CMS (consolidated markets) 12%. Approximately 60% of fiscal 2019 revenue came from the United States. IHS Markit has approximately 15,500 employees worldwide. About 72% of fiscal 2019 revenue was recurring and fixed, 13% recurring and variable, and 15% non-recurring. S&P Global has offered to acquire IHS Markit, with holders of the target firm set to receive 0.2838 shares of the combined entity (a little less than one third of the total), in a deal valued at $44 billion upon announcement.