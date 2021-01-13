5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares rose 0.1% to $86.80 in after-hours trading.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. KB Home shares gained 3.8% to $35.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Infosys shares rose 0.8% to $18.75 in after-hours trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported an 8.4% year-over-year decline in net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2020, while comparable retail segment sales fell 9%. The company also disclosed that Urban Outfitters Group’s CEO Trish Donnelly will be leaving the company. Urban Outfitters shares dipped 10.3% to $27.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares rose 0.2% to $17.79 in after-hours trading.
