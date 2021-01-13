Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 5:03am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares rose 0.1% to $86.80 in after-hours trading.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. KB Home shares gained 3.8% to $35.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Infosys shares rose 0.8% to $18.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported an 8.4% year-over-year decline in net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2020, while comparable retail segment sales fell 9%. The company also disclosed that Urban Outfitters Group’s CEO Trish Donnelly will be leaving the company. Urban Outfitters shares dipped 10.3% to $27.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion before the opening bell. Shaw Communications shares rose 0.2% to $17.79 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFY + INFO)

Earnings Scheduled For January 13, 2021
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
Earnings Preview for Infosys
IHS Markit's Earnings: A Preview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com