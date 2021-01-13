5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares rose 0.1% to $86.80 in after-hours trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. KB Home shares gained 3.8% to $35.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Infosys shares rose 0.8% to $18.75 in after-hours trading.

