Earnings Scheduled For January 13, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 4:09am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $205.50 million.

 

