Earnings Scheduled For January 13, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $205.50 million.
