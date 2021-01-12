KB Home: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rose 1.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 14.50% over the past year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $1,194,000,000 decreased by 23.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

KB Home hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.kbhome.com%2F&eventid=2911092&sessionid=1&key=E0BD6953E95DF7E0456B08C164C61549®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $42.20

52-week low: $9.82

Price action over last quarter: down 8.81%

Company Description

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in over several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.