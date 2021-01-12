Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KB Home: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rose 1.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 14.50% over the past year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $1,194,000,000 decreased by 23.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

KB Home hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.kbhome.com%2F&eventid=2911092&sessionid=1&key=E0BD6953E95DF7E0456B08C164C61549&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $42.20

52-week low: $9.82

Price action over last quarter: down 8.81%

Company Description

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in over several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.

 

Related Articles (KBH)

Earnings Season Still Days Away, but KB Home Reports Later, Providing Housing Market Insight
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Fed Speakers; Crude Oil Rises
5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2021
Bank Week Underway, With JP Morgan, Citigroup And Others Geared To Report Friday
Earnings Outlook For KB Home
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.