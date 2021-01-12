Recap: Concrete Pumping Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) moved higher by 0.88% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 155.56% year over year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $79,190,000 higher by 17.55% year over year, which missed the estimate of $79,930,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142812

Technicals

52-week high: $6.10

Company's 52-week low was at $1.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.28%

Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment.