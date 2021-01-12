This Week's Earnings Repertoire

This week's earnings will be useful in assessing major market movements as uncertainties of the U.S. election are finally starting to fade away.

Monday

California-based SYNNEX Corporation's (NYSE: SNX) earnings are expected to decline to $2.89​ per share, down from $4.26 per share reported for the same quarter last year. The business-to-business IT services provider is expected to see its fourth-quarter revenue fall more than 5% from $6.58 billion to approximately $6 billion.

The world's largest ship operator Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) finds itself in an industry that is expected to be one of the slowest ones to recover from the pandemic. Cruising needs more than international travel to rebound, it needs ports to reopen, authorities to permit cruising, and customer confidence to return. So, despite resuming operations this year, expectations are not high.

Wednesday

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is preparing for the AI revolution with a shift from IT services to hyper automation and analytics. It stepped into the next frontier of digital transformation with an AI platform so its third-quarter results are eagerly awaited.

A Bengaluru-based information technology consulting and business process services company Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT), recently announced a strategic digital and IT partnership $1 billion deal with German wholesaler METRO AG. Investors will be eager to hear its future plans along with its earnings report.

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) is coming off of a poor year where the stock lost 15 percent. However, while the downturn has been sector-wide for Canadian telecom companies and the company's revenues have been hurt during the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall impact was not that bad so investors are anxiously awaiting for the continuation of that earnings story.

Before the bell, IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) will report its fourth quarter of FY20. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history as it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters with an average beat of 7.3%.

Last but not least, Japanese retailer Aeon ADR (OTC: AONNY) will also report its quarterly earnings. The company had raised its profit outlook on recovery in consumer confidence and the country's economy so somewhat better news seems to be in store.

Thursday

When it comes to airlines, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is the most exposed to corporate travel. Although this was a good thing before the pandemic, business travel now remains down 85%. Delta had hoped for a rebound in corporate travel with positive vaccine developments, but it is becoming increasingly clear this will not be the case any time soon as actually administering the vaccine across the globe takes time.

The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), is expected to report a profit of $8.66 in the fourth quarter, which represents a YoY positive change of more than 3%, with revenues expected to grow over 7% YoY to $4.27 billion.

Friday

This diverse week will be closed by financial services. First is the New York-based and diversified, Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). For the fourth quarter, the company is expected to report a profit of $1.30, which would be a YoY slump of more than 30%, with revenues also expected to drop about 10% YoY to $16.5 billion. But Citi is not getting credit for its diversification as only 40% of total loans are consumer-based, with only half of those being through credit cards. Citi also has a resilient wholesale business with FX, EM, and cash management.

The multinational Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is expected to report a profit drop of more than 30% to $0.58 in the fourth quarter. Revenues are also expected to decline about 9% YoY to $18 billion.

Q4 Earnings Season Has Officially Kicked Off

As always, big banks are kicking off the earnings season with investors bracing for a weaker fourth-quarter results compared to last year. On a bright note, estimates for the magnitude of the decline have been recently revised upward so here's to hoping that the worst is behind us.

