5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion before the opening bell. Albertsons shares rose 0.7% to $16.86 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SNX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. However, the company issued a weak guidance for the current quarter. SYNNEX shares fell 1.2% to $86.65 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.9% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.

