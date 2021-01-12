Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2021 4:44am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion before the opening bell. Albertsons shares rose 0.7% to $16.86 in after-hours trading.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. However, the company issued a weak guidance for the current quarter. SYNNEX shares fell 1.2% to $86.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.9% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported a proposed offering of $1.3 billion convertible senior notes. Nio shares jumped over 6% in regular trading session on Monday after the company announced breakthrough advancements at its Nio Day on Saturday. The company’s shares fell 0.6% to $62.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) reported strong preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q4 revenue of $12.2 million to $12.4 million, compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter. IRIDEX shares jumped 18.2% to $3.38 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRIX + ACI)

Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2021
6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2021
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com