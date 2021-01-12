5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion before the opening bell. Albertsons shares rose 0.7% to $16.86 in after-hours trading.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. However, the company issued a weak guidance for the current quarter. SYNNEX shares fell 1.2% to $86.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 0.9% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported a proposed offering of $1.3 billion convertible senior notes. Nio shares jumped over 6% in regular trading session on Monday after the company announced breakthrough advancements at its Nio Day on Saturday. The company’s shares fell 0.6% to $62.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) reported strong preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects Q4 revenue of $12.2 million to $12.4 million, compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter. IRIDEX shares jumped 18.2% to $3.38 in the after-hours trading session.
