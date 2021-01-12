Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion.

• Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $79.93 million.

• EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $70.89 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $94.42 million.

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

 

