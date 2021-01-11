Recap: Simulations Plus Q1 Earnings

Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.09% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $10,701,000 up by 13.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Simulations Plus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Simulations Plus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 11, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417550&tp_key=32cce4b681

Technicals

52-week high: $82.39

52-week low: $26.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.57%

Company Profile

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Simulations Plus, Inc; Cognigen Corporation; DILIsym, and Lixoft. It generates maximum revenue from Simulations Plus, Inc segment. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) Predictor which is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs; MedChem Designer and MedChem Studio.