Recap: Kura Sushi USA Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 373.33% year over year to ($0.71), which missed the estimate of ($0.65).

Revenue of $9,414,000 declined by 46.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,190,000.

Outlook

Kura Sushi USA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s66tmao4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.79

52-week low: $5.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.83%

Company Overview

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a Japanese restaurant company. It operates revolving sushi chain restaurants in the United States. It provides access to the revolving and express conveyor belts, on-demand ordering screen, plate slot, and the Bikkura-Pon rewards machine. The company offers several dishes including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna steak and Salmon among others. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America.