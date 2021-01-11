Limoneira: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) fell 6.37% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 75.00% year over year to ($0.42), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $29,773,000 declined by 18.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,190,000.

Guidance

Limoneira hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gg6tttd9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.85

52-week low: $10.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.62%

Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its operating segments are Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real estate development. The agribusiness consists of fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados, and other agribusinesses. Rental operations include residential and commercial rentals, whereas real estate development includes real estate projects and development. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Agribusiness segment.