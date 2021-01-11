5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share on revenue of $156.10 million before the opening bell. Carnival shares fell 0.2% to $20.44 in after-hours trading.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced plans to form an intelligent electric vehicle company and said it will partner with Volvo parent Geely Automobile Holdings. Baidu shares fell 0.4% to $239.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $3.83 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion for the latest quarter. SYNNEX will release earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares dropped 1.1% to close at $86.90 on Friday.

