5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2021 4:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share on revenue of $156.10 million before the opening bell. Carnival shares fell 0.2% to $20.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced plans to form an intelligent electric vehicle company and said it will partner with Volvo parent Geely Automobile Holdings. Baidu shares fell 0.4% to $239.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to have earned $3.83 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion for the latest quarter. SYNNEX will release earnings after the markets close. SYNNEX shares dropped 1.1% to close at $86.90 on Friday.

  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) reported preliminary results for the third quarter. The company said it sees net income of around $1.00 per share on sales of $302.3 million. Boot Barn shares gained 2.1% to close at $48.59 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares gained 2% to $23.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

