Earnings Scheduled For January 11, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For January 11, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.86 per share on revenue of $156.10 million.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $234.44 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $8.19 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $29.19 million.

• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.64 million.

 

