Boeing 737 Goes Missing In Indonesia

A Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) plane that departed from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta has gone missing.

What Happened: The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737, flight number SJY 182, headed to Pontianak lost contact on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time, according to Indonesia's Antara News Agency. That's 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning Eastern Standard Time in the U.S.

Reuters reports that more than 50 people were on board.

Why It Matters: Though the plane involved is a different, older model, the news has eery echoes of the troubles that beset Boeing over its 737 MAX model, beginning in 2018. In October of that year, a Lion Air 737 MAX crashed after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

That crash was followed by another in Ethiopia the following March, also shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. The crash of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX killed all 157 on board.

The crashes led to the grounding of the MA model and difficult questions for Boeing, which has been made to answer them as recently as yesterday, when it agreed to to a $2.5 billion criminal investigation settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the crashes.

Source image: Unsplash.com