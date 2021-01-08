KushCo Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, January 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering KushCo Holdings have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.03 on revenue of $28.58 million. KushCo Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.09. Revenue was $34.96 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 66.67%. Revenue would be down 18.26% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.10 -0.11 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.05 -0.16 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 25.72 M 31.13 M 30.13 M 41.45 M Revenue Actual 26.47 M 22.26 M 30.14 M 34.96 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. KushCo Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.