5 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2021

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares rose 1.3% to $80.14 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FFIV) announced plans to acquire Volterra. The company lifted sales forecast and also reaffirmed its commitment to $1 billion in share repurchases. F5 Networks shares gained 3.3% to $186.02 in the after-hours trading session. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. PriceSmart shares gained 5.3% to $102.40 in the after-hours trading session.

