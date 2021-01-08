5 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares rose 1.3% to $80.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced plans to acquire Volterra. The company lifted sales forecast and also reaffirmed its commitment to $1 billion in share repurchases. F5 Networks shares gained 3.3% to $186.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. PriceSmart shares gained 5.3% to $102.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) shares jumped over 64% in after-hours trading following a Bloomberg report that the company is negotiating a merger with Intercontinental Exchange-owned cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt. The merger will value the emergent entity at over $2 billion. VPC Impact Acquisition shares jumped 64.4% to $17.11 in the after-hours trading session.
- BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Bionano Genomics shares dropped 11.6% to $4.42 in after-hours trading.
