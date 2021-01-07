Recap: Franklin Covey Q1 Earnings

Shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) increased 0.73% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% year over year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $48,324,000 decreased by 17.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,030,000.

Outlook

Franklin Covey hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Franklin Covey hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8og3p3ef

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.91

52-week low: $12.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.21%

Company Description

Franklin Covey Co is a global company focused on organizational performance improvement. It focuses on providing time management and effectiveness training for individuals and corporations via online training as well as in-person workshops and events. The company provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement. It operates in the business segments of Direct Offices, Education practice and International Licensees. The company derives revenue from providing training and consulting services, and through the selling of books, audio media, and other related products. It has a business presence in the United States and other international countries.