Recap: WD-40 Q1 Earnings

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) rose 13.85% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 95.45% over the past year to $1.72, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $124,559,000 rose by 26.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,850,000.

Looking Ahead

WD-40 hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.wd40company.com%2F&eventid=2911072&sessionid=1&key=B1EF85B17C0F30CBD1D28539D4E7E37B®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $272.58

52-week low: $151.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.94%

Company Profile

WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Around half of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.