Aehr Test Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) fell 19.6% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 800.00% over the past year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $1,683,000 decreased by 75.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,320,000.

Guidance

Aehr Test Systems Cuts FY21 Sales Guidance From $25M-$28M To $20M-$25M Vs. $25.07M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aehr.com/investor-relations/

Technicals

52-week high: $2.78

52-week low: $1.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 66.67%

Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for the company's products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. The company provides production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability and has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader.