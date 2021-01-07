Recap: Acuity Brands Q1 Earnings

Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.69% year over year to $2.03, which beat the estimate of $1.84.

Revenue of $792,000,000 decreased by 5.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $788,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Acuity Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/etwy7g5x

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $143.55

52-week low: $67.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.86%

Company Profile

Acuity Brands Inc is the parent company of Acuity Brands Lighting and other subsidiaries, which provide lighting products for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential applications. These products include luminaires, lighting controls, lighting components, and integrated lighting systems that use a combination of light sources. Customers include electrical distributors, electric utilities, retail home improvement centers, and lighting showrooms. A majority of the firms' revenue is generated in the United States.