Schnitzer Steel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 435.29% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $492,107,000 up by 21.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $437,650,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Schnitzer Steel Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ur76grn2

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $39.32

Company's 52-week low was at $10.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 81.48%

Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries is one of the largest ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recyclers in the U.S. Its metal recycling business collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, appliances, machinery, and construction demolition. Additionally, Schnitzer operates an auto-parts business that purchases obsolete vehicles and sells any useful parts to retail customers and a steelmaking business that supplies construction products along the U.S. West Coast.