Northern Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $12,779,000 decreased by 12.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,000,000.

Guidance

Northern Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Northern Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah8yryif

Technicals

52-week high: $14.88

52-week low: $4.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.53%

Company Overview

Northern Technologies International Corp, or NTIC is a United States-based firm that develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services worldwide either directly or through a network of joint ventures, distributors, and agents. It operates through two segments which include ZERUST and Nature-Tec. Its main business is providing corrosion prevention solutions that are marketed under the ZERUST brand. The company also sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable (compostable) polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec brand. The ZERUST brand generates a vast majority of the revenue for the company.