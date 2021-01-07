Northern Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were unchanged over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $12,779,000 decreased by 12.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,000,000.
Guidance
Northern Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Northern Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jan 07, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah8yryif
Technicals
52-week high: $14.88
52-week low: $4.70
Price action over last quarter: Up 26.53%
Company Overview
Northern Technologies International Corp, or NTIC is a United States-based firm that develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services worldwide either directly or through a network of joint ventures, distributors, and agents. It operates through two segments which include ZERUST and Nature-Tec. Its main business is providing corrosion prevention solutions that are marketed under the ZERUST brand. The company also sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable (compostable) polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec brand. The ZERUST brand generates a vast majority of the revenue for the company.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News