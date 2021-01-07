Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northern Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $12,779,000 decreased by 12.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,000,000.

Guidance

Northern Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Northern Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah8yryif

Technicals

52-week high: $14.88

52-week low: $4.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.53%

Company Overview

Northern Technologies International Corp, or NTIC is a United States-based firm that develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services worldwide either directly or through a network of joint ventures, distributors, and agents. It operates through two segments which include ZERUST and Nature-Tec. Its main business is providing corrosion prevention solutions that are marketed under the ZERUST brand. The company also sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable (compostable) polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec brand. The ZERUST brand generates a vast majority of the revenue for the company.

 

Related Articles (NTIC)

Earnings Scheduled For January 7, 2021
Preview: Northern Technologies's Earnings
Recap: Northern Technologies Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com