Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Conagra Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) decreased 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.57% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $2,995,200,000 rose by 6.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,990,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Conagra Brands said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.56-$0.60.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cag/mediaframe/40407/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.34

Company's 52-week low was at $22.83

Price action over last quarter: down 3.23%

Company Description

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (92% of revenue and 94% of profits). It has a significant presence in the freezer aisle, with brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Popular center-of-store brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, we estimate about 8% of fiscal 2020 sales were to the food-service channel, down from 10% if fiscal 2019 due to the pandemic.

 

Related Articles (CAG)

Earnings Scheduled For January 7, 2021
Earnings Preview for Conagra Brands
Small Caps Advance But FAANGs Under Pressure On Senate Runoff Election Results
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2021
What Does Conagra Brands's Debt Look Like?
Tesla, Moderna Start Year Looking Firm Thanks To Strong Deliveries, Vaccine Optimism
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com