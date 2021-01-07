Market Overview

AngioDynamics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 83.33% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $72,770,000 rose by 3.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $67,350,000.

Looking Ahead

AngioDynamics reaffirmed FY21 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.00 to $0.05 and sales forecast of $278 million to $284 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 07, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r4ork9sm

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.24

52-week low: $7.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.25%

Company Description

AngioDynamics Inc designs, manufactures and sells medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings.

 

