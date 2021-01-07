Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 7, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2021 4:43am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For January 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $34.95 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.6% to $43.30 in after-hours trading.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported postpaid net additions of 5.5 million for the full-year 2020. The company also reported preliminary net additions of 1.6 million in the fourth quarter. T-Mobile shares gained 1.7% to $133.72 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.9% to $ 77.82 in after-hours trading.

  • SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP) reported a 500,000 share buyback program. SPAR shares jumped 26.1% to $1.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares rose 3.2% to close at $223.72 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

