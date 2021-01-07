Earnings Scheduled For January 7, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $876.79 million.

• Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $788.07 million.

• Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $616.74 million.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $437.65 million.

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.35 million.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $34.95 billion.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $113.07 million.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $551.85 million.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $36.19 million.

• Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.32 million.

• Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $55.60 million.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $837.37 million.

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $106.85 million.