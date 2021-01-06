Recap: Saratoga Investment Q3 Earnings

Shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) fell 0.65% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 18.03% over the past year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $14,283,000 rose by 0.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,470,000.

Outlook

Saratoga Investment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.70

52-week low: $5.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.35%

Company Description

Saratoga Investment Corp is a specialty finance company, which invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments. Its portfolio comprises investments in leveraged loans, which are generally senior debt instruments that rank ahead of subordinated debt of the portfolio company issued by middle-market companies. In addition, it also purchases mezzanine debt, which is unsecured and subordinated to senior debt of the portfolio company and makes equity investments in middle-market companies.