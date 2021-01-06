Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Exxon Mobil

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2021 10:10am   Comments
During Q3, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) brought in sales totaling $46.20 billion. However, earnings decreased 47.49%, resulting in a loss of $867.00 million. In Q2, Exxon Mobil brought in $32.60 billion in sales but lost $1.65 billion in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Exxon Mobil posted an ROCE of -0.0%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Exxon Mobil is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Exxon Mobil's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Exxon Mobil reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.18/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.25/share.

 

BZI-ROCE

