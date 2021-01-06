Earnings Preview for Lindsay

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 07. Here is Benzinga's look at Lindsay's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Lindsay analysts model for earnings of $0.75 per share on sales of $113.07 million. In the same quarter last year, Lindsay reported EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $109.39 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 2.6%. Revenue would be have grown 3.36% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.88 0.45 0.50 EPS Actual 1.35 0.93 0.51 0.77 Revenue Estimate 116.92 M 123.52 M 112.58 M 110.50 M Revenue Actual 128.41 M 123.11 M 113.79 M 109.39 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay were trading at $130.24 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lindsay is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.