Recap: RPM International Q2 Earnings

Shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 39.47% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $1,486,000,000 up by 6.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,450,000,000.

Guidance

RPM International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

RPM International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rpminc.com%2F&eventid=2838338&sessionid=1&key=23994F668E692F67931E70EA834D9B47®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $98.35

Company's 52-week low was at $42.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.73%

Company Description

RPM International manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributers, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a variety of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups, to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.